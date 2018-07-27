Late Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Carrie Fisher’s death weeks before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” cast doubt on how her character, Leia Organa, would be handled. (Source: Lucasfilm)

(RNN) – The ninth and final installment of the “Star Wars” Skywalker saga begins filming next week at Pinewood Studios in London.

Three familiar faces from the original trilogy will be back to reprise their roles - Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher.

Fisher’s death weeks before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” cast doubt on how her character, Leia Organa, would be handled by director J.J. Abrams.

Lucasfilm has revealed that the next film will use previously unreleased footage of her shot for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast for “Episode IX” are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” is scheduled for release in December 2019.

