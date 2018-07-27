Late Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Late Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Carrie Fisher’s death weeks before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” cast doubt on how her character, Leia Organa, would be handled. (Source: Lucasfilm) Carrie Fisher’s death weeks before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” cast doubt on how her character, Leia Organa, would be handled. (Source: Lucasfilm)

(RNN) – The ninth and final installment of the “Star Wars” Skywalker saga begins filming next week at Pinewood Studios in London.

Three familiar faces from the original trilogy will be back to reprise their roles - Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher.

Fisher’s death weeks before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” cast doubt on how her character, Leia Organa, would be handled by director J.J. Abrams.

Lucasfilm has revealed that the next film will use previously unreleased footage of her shot for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast for “Episode IX” are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” is scheduled for release in December 2019.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:58:04 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-07-28 00:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.Full Story >
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.Full Story >

  • Late Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

    Late Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

    Friday, July 27 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:05:30 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:13:47 GMT

    Carrie Fisher’s death weeks before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” cast doubt on how her character, Leia Organa, would be handled.

    Full Story >

    Carrie Fisher’s death weeks before the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” cast doubt on how her character, Leia Organa, would be handled.

    Full Story >

  • Lawyer: Risks rise as filmmaker's hunger strike hits Day 75

    Lawyer: Risks rise as filmmaker's hunger strike hits Day 75

    Friday, July 27 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:39:08 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:44:34 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at a court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at a court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russ...
    The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia says that the health risks for Oleg Sentsov are rising as the protest enters its 75th day.Full Story >
    The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia says that the health risks for Oleg Sentsov are rising as the protest enters its 75th day.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly