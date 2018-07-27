Bomb squad called to Trump Tower as precaution after batteries f - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bomb squad called to Trump Tower as precaution after batteries found in lobby

No explosives were found. (Source: Pixabay) No explosives were found. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – New York bomb squads were called to Trump Tower in Manhattan on Friday, and police are investigating after a number of unattended battery chargers were found, according to WNBC.

Authorities shut down 5th Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while they investigated.

WNBC reported at least six portable batteries or battery chargers were found in the lobby area of the building. A janitor found two of them and called police.

The station reported that officials said "the bomb squad to the lobby as a precaution, and bomb dogs sniffed the devices but did not indicate they had smelled explosives."

