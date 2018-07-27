Trump Tower on lockdown after 3 suspicious packages found, repor - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump Tower on lockdown after 3 suspicious packages found, reports say

A stretch of 5th Avenue in Manhattan is shut down in front of the tower. A stretch of 5th Avenue in Manhattan is shut down in front of the tower.

(RNN) – New York police are investigating three suspicious packages at Trump Tower in Manhattan, CNN reported.

Authorities have shut down 5th Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while they investigate.

