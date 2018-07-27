Man gets 80 years for fatal shooting in northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for shooting and killing a man during a drug deal in northern Colorado.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 21-year-old Lawrence Greggs, of Cincinnati, was sentenced Thursday for the Aug. 26, 2016, death of 20-year-old Devon Smeltz. Greggs previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Prosecutors say he and two other men from Cincinnati drove to Colorado to buy cocaine from Smeltz.
They met in a Walmart parking lot, where Greggs shot Smeltz several times. The three then dumped the Fort Collins man's body in a field in northeastern Colorado.
Illinois state troopers stopped the men and found several items, including a loaded semi-automatic pistol covered in blood, Smeltz's phone and wallet, as well as $11,400 worth of cocaine.
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in South Cumminsville on Friday.Full Story >
Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in South Cumminsville on Friday.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The trial left off Friday with jurors listening to Kirkland describe to interrogators the moment he ran into his final victim, 13-year-old Esme Kenney.Full Story >
The trial left off Friday with jurors listening to Kirkland describe to interrogators the moment he ran into his final victim, 13-year-old Esme Kenney.Full Story >
Work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues this weekend with two more days of lane closures expected to create traffic backups.Full Story >
Work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues this weekend with two more days of lane closures expected to create traffic backups.Full Story >
Five residents of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices in March 2018.Full Story >
Five residents of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices in March 2018.Full Story >