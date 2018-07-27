Man allegedly runs into group looking at home

A 63-year-old realtor chased a man at a high rate of speed Thursday afternoon around 2:30. She said a man tried to hit her and two potential clients who were asking questions about a property she owned along Sedam street in Sedamsville.

Roger Adkins said his vehicle was partly in the street as he jumped out to speak to her about the piece of property.

"This guy pulls up tells us to move my f***ing car. And I said 'I'm not moving it you got plenty of room to go through there,'" he said. "He gave me the finger and then said he would be back."

The real estate agent, who asked not to be named, described what happened next.

"And he came back down the street, and he turned his vehicle right towards me. And he clipped the two guys that were leaning against my vehicle," she said during a phone interview.

Adkins friend, Donald Winterman, said he also got hit.

"I got run over. I never even seen him. When I turned around all I saw was the front of the vehicle, and it hit me," Winterman said.

A friend of the driver, who was in the car, said he doesn't know why he allegedly drove at them.

"He was already ticked off. He was like, 'well I'm just going to run them over.'"

Adkins began to chase the man but could not catch up with him. This is why the 63-year-old woman gave chase as well.

She said she wanted to make sure she got the license plate number to give to police.

She said she called 911 and they told her to end her pursuit which she did.

The driver got away, but according to Adkins, he would turn himself in.

Adkins wants the driver charged with vehicular assault. A police report was made, but the driver allegedly told police the group stepped out in front of his Jeep.

So far, he has not been charged.

