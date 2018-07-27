Man allegedly runs into group looking at home

A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.Full Story >
To dispel a host of rumors that had surrounded the officer involved shooting of a robbery suspect on Friday, city leaders decided to show the unredacted video of the incident captured by police dash cameras to members of the media.Full Story >
An Amite woman with Autism was kept in a cage and forced to eat her mother's ashes, according to court documents.Full Story >
According to the National Weather Service, a unofficial tornado formed near Highway 80 on the coastal barrier islands.Full Story >
