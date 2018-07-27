5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at TX home, nursing home

She said a man tried to hit her and two potential clients who were asking questions about a property she owned along Sedam street in Sedamsville.Full Story >
She said a man tried to hit her and two potential clients who were asking questions about a property she owned along Sedam street in Sedamsville.Full Story >
Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in South Cumminsville on Friday.Full Story >
Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in South Cumminsville on Friday.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The trial left off Friday with jurors listening to Kirkland describe to interrogators the moment he ran into his final victim, 13-year-old Esme Kenney.Full Story >
The trial left off Friday with jurors listening to Kirkland describe to interrogators the moment he ran into his final victim, 13-year-old Esme Kenney.Full Story >
Work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues this weekend with two more days of lane closures expected to create traffic backups.Full Story >
Work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues this weekend with two more days of lane closures expected to create traffic backups.Full Story >