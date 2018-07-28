Search intensifies for missing University of Iowa student

Authorities hope data from Mollie Tibbetts' fitness tracker will give clues about the missing student's whereabouts. (Source: KCRG via CNN)

(CNN) – Authorities continue searching for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, but leads on the 20-year-old's whereabouts are turning up dry.

Officials are looking to Tibbetts' digital footprint, including her fitness tracker.

"She's out there, potentially abducted, because she's not one to just leave and not let people know where she's going – that I'm sure of," said Laura Calderwood, Tibbetts' mother.

Across Iowa, friends, family and volunteers are trying to find the missing student, who disappeared last week in Brooklyn, IA.

"You wouldn't ever think that you'd see your best friend on a missing poster," said Alexis Lynd, Tibbetts' best friend.

Tibbetts was last seen jogging along a rural highway near her boyfriend’s house. She was dog-sitting for him on the day of her disappearance.

Police said there was no indication that Tibbetts' boyfriend was involved in her disappearance.

Now, authorities are working to identify a suspect in her possible abduction.

"Certainly, there are a number of rumors that are circulating here within the community, and we're trying to squash those rumors as much as possible or validate them as much as possible," said Special Agent Richard Rahn of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dozens of officers and federal agents have spent days chasing down leads.

One took investigators and a canine search crew to a field in Deep River, IA. Another tip sent investigators combing through a hog farm. Both leads turned up dry.

But as search teams trace Tibbetts' footsteps from the day she disappeared, authorities are also looking into her digital footprint, hoping her Fitbit – a wearable fitness tracker – holds clues as to her whereabouts.

"They'll be able to get into her Facebook account, they'll be able to get into all of her social media – and this Fitbit is sort of a social media," said Doug Jacobson, a computer engineering professor.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.