George H.W. Bush's former doctor possibly murdered by trained ki - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

George H.W. Bush's former doctor possibly murdered by trained killer, expert says

The doctor was shot three times while riding his bicycle, indicating someone with tactical skills might have killed him. (Source: KPRC via CNN) The doctor was shot three times while riding his bicycle, indicating someone with tactical skills might have killed him. (Source: KPRC via CNN)

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) – It's been a week since the fatal bicycle-to-bicycle drive-by shooting of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a renowned cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush.

The Houston Police chief says his death was likely a targeted murder.

The shooting happened near a Houston construction site; a worker there said crews had been using nail guns on the day of the shooting, which someone with sinister plans may have used to their advantage.

"They used gunpowder in a shell to fire the nails into steel, so that sound itself would sound like a gun firing. Is it coincidental? I don't know," said Dennis Franks, a private investigator and retired FBI agent.

Then there's the precision of the shooting. Hausknecht was shot in the torso, the upper left extremity and the head while riding his bicycle, according to the Harris County medical examiner.

The shooter was also reportedly riding a bicycle while committing the murder.

It suggests to Franks that the suspect had training.

"When the target is moving also, that takes skill," Franks said. "It could be that just the shooter has a certain amount of training, but that's typically a tactical training. That's tactical, either law enforcement or military training. Two shots to the chest, one to the head. That's usually the training when you come out – 'boom boom' to the chest; 'boom,' one to the head, in that order."

Police said a motive for the killing is still unknown.

A close friend of Hausknecht said he struggled to comprehend why anyone would kill the doctor, a Buddhist and former Boy Scout leader.

