Bear destroys truck interior after getting stuck inside

A black bear ransacked an empty pickup truck in Colorado. (Source: KCNC via CNN)

MORRISON, CO (KCNC/CNN) – A Colorado man was stunned by a wild intruder in his pickup truck.

A quiet night turned loud when Jim Bay woke up to a horn blaring outside.

"I opened the door and had a surprise visitor," he said.

Bay found a big black bear trapped inside his truck.

"The glass wasn't broken. The truck looked like normal," he said. "So apparently, he opened the door using the handle. And then the door closed behind him once he got into the truck."

Bay said the bear got so agitated that it destroyed the inside of the vehicle.

"I didn't want to go down there and open the door and let him out myself, because I thought I'd be bait," he said.

So, he called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Video captures Bay and two deputies trying to tie ropes to door handles so they could open the truck from a distance.

But eventually a deputy just opened the door and ran as the bear hopped out and darted away.

"This was the biggest bear I've seen yet," Bay said.

But what attracted it to climb inside surprised Bay.

"A half a piece of gum is all it took," he said.

Leaving that tiny morsel in the truck is a small mistake Bay hopes others can learn from.

"I'm going to be a little more careful in the future," he said. "I'm going through all the cars that we leave outside to make sure there's nothing yummy or that smells good. Anywhere."

