Ohio could target e-school founder's homes as it seeks $60M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has provided new details of assets he might try to recover from the founder of a now-defunct online charter school.
Cleveland.com reports the information regarding Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow founder Bill Lager appeared Friday in a court filing by DeWine, the Republican gubernatorial nominee.
DeWine has indicated he believes Lager should be on the hook for more than $60 million Ohio is trying to recover from ECOT, which closed in January.
The Ohio Supreme Court hasn't ruled on ECOT's lawsuit challenging the state's method for calculating that figure.
Friday's filing says DeWine could target Lager's $3.7 million Key West vacation home and a waterside home at Seneca Lake purchased for $433,500. Several other ECOT officials, including former Superintendent Rick Teeters, also could be held liable.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
