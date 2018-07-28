Defendants in billboard suit seeking $200,000 in court fees

UTICA, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana town and other defendants in a lawsuit that challenged plans for billboards near a new Ohio River bridge are seeking more than $200,000 in court fees from the plaintiffs.
The River Ridge Development Authority sued the town of Utica, a billboard company and two other entities last year over the placement of seven billboards along Interstate 265 just north of the Lewis & Clark Bridge that links Louisville, Kentucky, and southern Indiana.
River Ridge voluntarily pulled the lawsuit in April, but the News and Tribune reports the defendants are pursuing more than $200,000 in court fees for what they call the "frivolous lawsuit."
Utica officials want about $50,000. Town Council President Steve Long says that's about a quarter of the Ohio River town's annual operating budget.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
