Defendants in billboard suit seeking $200,000 in court fees

UTICA, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana town and other defendants in a lawsuit that challenged plans for billboards near a new Ohio River bridge are seeking more than $200,000 in court fees from the plaintiffs.

The River Ridge Development Authority sued the town of Utica, a billboard company and two other entities last year over the placement of seven billboards along Interstate 265 just north of the Lewis & Clark Bridge that links Louisville, Kentucky, and southern Indiana.

River Ridge voluntarily pulled the lawsuit in April, but the News and Tribune reports the defendants are pursuing more than $200,000 in court fees for what they call the "frivolous lawsuit."

Utica officials want about $50,000. Town Council President Steve Long says that's about a quarter of the Ohio River town's annual operating budget.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

