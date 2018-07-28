Shooting in Evanston leaves at least 1 person injured

The doctor was shot three times while riding his bicycle, indicating someone with tactical skills might have killed him.Full Story >
A colonel at Fort Jackson was one of more than 30 people arrested in an online predator sting operation led by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.Full Story >
To dispel a host of rumors that had surrounded the officer involved shooting of a robbery suspect on Friday, city leaders decided to show the unredacted video of the incident captured by police dash cameras to members of the media.Full Story >
A former Midlands Boy Scout leader has been called "abhorrent" by the organization after he was named as one of 38 people arrested in an online predator operation led by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.Full Story >
Several officials will discuss Operation Full Armor, a joint operation aimed at protecting children against child online predators in Richland County.Full Story >
