Ohio River commission debates dropping pollution standards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An interstate commission that monitors the Ohio River's health is considering eliminating its pollution control standards, raising concerns among representatives from states including Indiana.

The Courier & Press reports that a majority of the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission voted last month to advance the idea of dropping its pollution standards, opening the proposal to public comments.

The commission oversees an agreement among eight states with watersheds draining into the river, with commissioners appointed by each state and the federal government.

Some representatives are concerned the move would lead to a patchwork of confusing state regulations governing pollution discharges.

Jason Flickner, director of the new Lower Ohio River Waterkeeper group in New Albany, Indiana, questioned the timing of the proposal, which comes as the government weakens rules that protect health and the environment.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

