Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a young boy who went missing.

Police say 10-year-old Andrew Ramey was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday at his home on East Seventh Street in Manchester.

Andrew was last seen wearing jeans and may currently be wearing a blue Adidas shirt, police say.

Police have not said who they believe Andrew may be with or any information about why and how he may have gone missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 937-544-2314.

