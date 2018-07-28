Central Americans seeking path to US have few legal options

By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump has said immigrants should come to the country with legal papers in hand instead of trying to cross the southwest border.
But the reality is there are few legal avenues for immigrants to move to the United States.
Visas are hard to come by, especially for immigrants who struggle with poverty and joblessness in Central America. And getting a family member who is an American citizen to sponsor them can take more than a decade.
Immigrants fleeing violence or persecution can seek asylum at designated points along the border and at the airports, too. But without a strong case they might be quickly sent back and many immigrants try to cross illegally in the hopes they can make it to the United States.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
