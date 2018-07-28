Rob Williams Anytime: A random act of kindness between FL officer, homeless man

TALLAHASSEE, FL (FOX19) - A random act of kindness went a long way for a Florida man.
The City of Tallahassee Police Department took their Facebook page to share an interaction between one of their officers and a homeless man Sunday.
In the post, the department says Officer Carlson bought a pair of clippers and shaved the homeless man's beard so that he could apply for a job at a McDonald's.
The department says the story was submitted by the mother of the woman who witnessed the good Samaritan act.
The woman wrote that her daughter sent her a picture of the officer helping the man out after he walked into the fast food restaurant and was told by employees they wouldn't hire him unless he shaved. She went on to say how proud she was to live in a place where their deputies and officers are such 'wonderful people.'
Rob Williams spoke with Officer Carlson Thursday. Carlson told Rob that he saw the man struggling with a broken razor so he stepped in to help.
You can check out the full interview in the Rob Williams Anytime Podcast.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.