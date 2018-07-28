Robbery attempt mistaken for active shooter at south Texas mall - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Robbery attempt mistaken for active shooter at south Texas mall

MCALLEN TX (RNN) - Police in McAllen Texas responded to what was initially reported as an active shooter situation at La Plaza Mall.

Multiple agencies responded to reports of the active shooter, but later learned that the incident was a robbery attempt at a jewelry store inside the mall.

Police said the reports of gunshots were actually the sound of glass being smashed by the suspects.

According to McAllen police chief Rodriguez, no injuries have been reported.

