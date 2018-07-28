Robbery attempt mistaken for active shooter at south Texas mall

Multiple agencies responded to reports of an active shooter, but later learned that the incident was a robbery attempt. (Source: Raycom Image bank)

MCALLEN TX (RNN) - Police in McAllen Texas responded to what was initially reported as an active shooter situation at La Plaza Mall.

Please stay away from @laplazamall. McAllen police is on the scene. We will continue to update you. — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018

Multiple agencies responded to reports of the active shooter, but later learned that the incident was a robbery attempt at a jewelry store inside the mall.

Police said the reports of gunshots were actually the sound of glass being smashed by the suspects.

According to McAllen police chief Rodriguez, no injuries have been reported.

Statement from Chief Rodriguez:

We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved.

Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases. #StayInformed — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018

