Body identified of man missing in Red River Gorge for days

STANTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a body found in Red River Gorge has been identified as an Ohio man who had gone missing about four days ago.
The Menifee County coroner's office identified 29-year-old Leslie Thomas Reynolds of Maineville, Ohio, on Saturday. His body was found near Indian Staircase, a popular looped trail that has steep climbs and overlooks.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the body was found in an area where Powell, Menifee and Wolfe counties meet.
Searchers had been looking for Reynolds since Tuesday night after he called his family saying he was lost.
An autopsy will be performed Monday in Frankfort.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader
