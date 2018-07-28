Middletown police arrest man with gun, meth, crack

Middletown police arrested Richard Spencer after he was found in possession of a handgun, crack and meth on July 27, 2018. (Middletown Division of Police)

Middletown police arrested a man in possession of an illegal handgun, meth and crack cocaine Friday night.

Richard Springer, 37, was stopped on Roosevelt Avenue with 26 grams of meth, 12 grams of crack cocaine and the gun in his waistband.

Among Springer's charges are possession of a weapon under disability and two counts of felony drug abuse.

