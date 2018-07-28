Girl, 4, drowns at western Kentucky resort park

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a 4-year-old girl has drown in a western Kentucky resort park.

News outlets report that the child drowned Saturday afternoon at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Hopkinsville.

Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says the county's coroner pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

The child's name has not been released. Further details surrounding the drowning were not immediately known.

