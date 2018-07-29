Judge to rule on possible release of confessed killer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A court date to determine whether or not an Ohio man who confessed to a string of rapes and murders with his brother will be released from prison has been set for August.
Attorneys for 59-year-old Nathaniel Cook filed a motion for release in February after he finished serving 20 years in prison as required by his 2000 plea agreement. The Blade reports a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge made no decisions at a recent hearing. She indicated she would address the motion at an Aug. 9 hearing.
In a videotaped confession with police, Nathaniel Cook admitted to killing three people with his brother.
Families of the victims say Cook's confessions gave them needed answers, but they want the judge to keep him in prison.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
