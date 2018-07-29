13 evacuated from boat ride at Kentucky amusement park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials at a Kentucky amusement park say a boat on a water ride became stuck, leading crews to evacuate 13 people on board.
Louisville news outlets cited a statement from Kentucky Kingdom that said the boat was part of the Mile High Falls, a shoot-the-chute water ride. The statement said the boat was headed back to the station Saturday evening when it got lodged along the side of a water-filled trough.
Park officials said riders were evacuated from the boat within 10 minutes. Five passengers went to the park's Health Services Center for evaluation. Officials said one declined treatment, two were treated for minor injuries and the other two requested transport to a local hospital.
Park officials say the ride will remain closed until an investigation is complete and state inspectors recertify it.
