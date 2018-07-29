Patrol says inmate transport van crashes; 4 inmates injured

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says an inmate transport van struck an unoccupied, disabled vehicle on the side of a road in northeastern Ohio and four inmates have been injured.
The patrol says the crash in Geauga County occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 422 in Troy Township. Patrol officials say the inmates were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No law enforcement officials were injured.
Authorities say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. The township is roughly 38 miles (61 kilometers) east of Cleveland.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 are shut down due to a crash.Full Story >
All southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 are shut down due to a crash.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Middletown police arrested a man in possession of an illegal handgun, meth and crack cocaine Friday night.Full Story >
Middletown police arrested a man in possession of an illegal handgun, meth and crack cocaine Friday night.Full Story >
Powell County Search and Rescue says their team was called to search for Reynolds just after midnight on Wednesday.Full Story >
Powell County Search and Rescue says their team was called to search for Reynolds just after midnight on Wednesday.Full Story >
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a young boy who went missing.Full Story >
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a young boy who went missing.Full Story >