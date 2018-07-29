Woman shoots, kills husband for buying porn

Investigators found the man in a backyard shed when they noticed he had been shot twice (Source: KARK/CNN)

WHITE HALL AR (KARK/CNN) - An Arkansas woman is in jail after telling police she shot and killed her husband because he purchased pornography.

Jefferson County authorities say 69-year-old Patricia Hill called 911 to report what she had done.

Hill told dispatchers that she shot her husband, 65-year-old Frank Hill.

She told investigators that she canceled his subscription when she found out he ordered television porn.

Hill said she then asked her husband to leave and when he refused, she shot him.

Investigators found the man in a backyard shed when they noticed he had been shot twice.

"There's a shed that he would frequent from time to time, I’m not sure if it was designated as a man cave or whatever but he was found inside that shed," said Maj. Lafayette Woods.

Patricia Hill is currently in the Jefferson County detention center and will stay there until her court date next week.

