Herman Webb dies; brother of Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - The brother of country singers Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle has died at a Kentucky hospital.
Phelps-Son Funeral Home Inc. said Herman Webb died Saturday at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. He was 83.
Gayle posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook, saying he died surrounded by his children and will be missed.
Webb had lived in Van Lear and was known for being the curator of the Butcher Hollow homestead, where the siblings grew up. The cabin was made famous in Lynn's song "Coal Miner's Daughter," and Webb gave tours to the thousands of fans who visited each year.
