Vice president to campaign for GOP candidate for Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Ohio to campaign for a two-term Republican state senator who's in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat.
The vice president's office confirmed in a release Sunday that Pence plans to attend a campaign event in Newark for Troy Balderson on Monday. Balderson, of Zanesville, is working to retain GOP control of the 12th District that Republicans have held for nearly 35 years.
U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee), a Republican, retired in January after nearly 18 years.
President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Balderson on Friday. National Democrats are making a last-minute push for Democratic candidate Danny O'Connor in the contest that national political observers have moved from Republican-favored to a toss-up.
O'Connor reported outraising Balderson on Friday.
