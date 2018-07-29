Report: FC Cincinnati adding 2 players from MLS rosters

FC Cincinnati is beginning to add MLS-level talent.

The club announced Sunday that it will introduce two players added from Major League Soccer rosters Monday.

ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman tweeted Sunday that the club plans to add Nigerian forward Fanendo Adi from the Portland Timbers and American midfielder Fatai Alashe from the San Jose Earthquakes.

Fanendo Adi is an MLS level striker. Just scored the game-winning goal for the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. Second leading goal scorer in Portland history. https://t.co/WBfI8Mo4kV — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 29, 2018

Adi, 27, scored the game-winning goal for Portland in a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo on Saturday night in what had been reported to be his last game with Portland.

After the game, Adi took to social media to thank the Portland Timbers organization and fans for supporting him during his time there.

Adi has three goals and two assists this season. He has started nine of 14 games for Portland.

Adi has scored 54 goals in five seasons with the Timbers.

Alashe, 24, has started two of 12 games for San Jose this season. He has five goals in four seasons with the Earthquakes.

The new signings will be introduced during a press conference at noon Monday.

