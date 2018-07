Joseph A. Gramer II, 29, of Newport, escaped from the Franklin County Jail on July 27, 2018. (Kentucky State Police)

Kentucky State Police are trying to find an inmate who escaped from jail Friday night.

In a Facebook post, police say Joseph A. Gramer II, 29, of Newport, escaped from the Franklin County Regional Jail around 9 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Gramer is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 502-227-2221 or 1-800-222-5555 or contact local law enforcement.

KSP Post 12 in Frankfort is investigating.

