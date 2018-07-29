WATCH: KY mayor challenges teen to Fortnite dance-off

Walton Mayor Gabe Brown and Tryp Ryder show off their moves during a Fortnite dance-off. (Video provided by Gabe Brown)

Walton, Kentucky, mayor Gabe Brown thought he could bust a move better than teenager Tryp Ryder.

So he challenged the teen to a Fortnite dance-off.

How did we get here, you ask?

Ryder originally showed off his signature move on a Monday Facebook post in front of a Tire Discounters sign that read "Fortnite dance lessons needed."

After the video picked up traction, Mayor Brown responded with his own Facebook video on Thursday. He told followers he had a bucket of popcorn ready.

"Tryp Ryder, it's on," the mayor issued his challenge.

The dance-off video shows Brown and Ryder performing a few different moves showcased in the popular Fortnite video game.

Who won? You be the judge.

Note: Video provided by Walton Mayor Gabe Brown.

