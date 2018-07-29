Homeless man hands out resumes instead of asking for money

Casarez, a 26-year-old Texas A&M alumnus, told local media he moved to the Bay Area in September 2017 with hopes of launching a startup. (Source: @jaysc0/Twitter)

(RNN) - A homeless web developer in California was hoping to get his resume to just one person.

Now, David Casarez is getting hundreds of emails, some with messages of support and others asking for his resume.

It started last Friday when Casarez was standing at an intersection in the San Francisco Bay area holding a sign. He was holding a sign, but he wasn't asking for money.

Casarez's sign read: "Homeless, hungry 4 success, take a resume."

A woman saw him holding the sign and asked for his resume. She then asked if she could take a picture of him and his resume to share on social media.

Since Friday, it has been retweeted more than 100,000 times.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

"I knew it would be posted on social media, I didn’t know it would blow up like this," Casarez told KNTV. "I’m trying not to take any money. I really do just want a job opportunity. That’s all I’m asking."

Casarez, a 26-year-old Texas A&M alumnus, told local media he moved to California in September 2017 with hopes of launching a start-up.

He had a few months of salary saved up and opted to live in his van until he could land a job to pay rent.

Unfortunately, he ran out of money and ended up losing his van in June. He has been sleeping in parks ever since.

Even so, things are looking up for Casarez. On Saturday, the woman who tweeted the photo of him said Google, Netflix, LinkedIn and other companies have already reached out to him.

Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, and many other companies have already reached out ?? — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 28, 2018

