Mason Challenger League hosts Ohio Jamboree tournament for children with disabilities

Hundreds of athletes from across Ohio competed against each other over the weekend in a one-of-a-kind baseball tournament.

The Mason Challenger League, made up of youth with mental and physical disabilities, hosted the 2018 Ohio Jamboree at Heritage Oak Park Saturday and Sunday.

Nine Challenger Leagues from across the state that included 37 teams and more than 400 athletes took part in the event.

The players, who are children and teenagers facing physical and mental challenges, are spirited superstars who prove that nothing can slow them down.

"It's just really exciting, and I love baseball," said Sydney Roderer, a 20-year-old Mason Challenger player. "Go Mason!"

The participants are given a chance to play ball in a tournament style setting and show off their skills by playing in a variety of positions.

"I do like fielding, and my favorite position is probably batting," Roderer said.

While the goal is to bring home a win for their team, the reality is that the players are already winning because they're inspiring others to take on new adventures and face new challenges, no matter what life throws their way.

"This is all for the fans," said Kayla Barber, an 8-year-old Challenger player. "Yeah, [they] clap their hands for me."

At the end of each game, local police officers, firefighters, and members of the military helped give out awards to the players.

It's not clear yet where next year's Jamboree will take place.

