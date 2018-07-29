Ohio governor spares record number of death row inmates

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has finished dealing with executions for the remainder of his time in office following a modern-era record of death penalty commutations.
The Republican governor spared seven men from execution during his two terms in office, including the commutation of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts earlier this month.
Kasich allowed 15 executions to proceed, including the July 18 execution of Robert Van Hook for a fatal 1985 stabbing.
Democratic Gov. Richard Celeste commuted eight death sentences just days before leaving office in 1991, but none of those inmates' executions was imminent.
Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says the governor appreciates the gravity of clemency authority and carefully considers cases "to make decisions that further justice.
