Denver patient who traveled to Congo tested negative for Ebola, officials say

The patient is in isolation at a Denver, CO, hospital while doctors test him for Ebola. (Source: KCNC via CNN)

DENVER (KCNC/CNN/RNN) – A man who recently traveled to the Congo was tested for the Ebola virus in Colorado on Sunday.

Health officials said the results of two tests for the virus came back negative for the patient, KDVR reported.

Officials with Denver Health and Hospitals said there's no threat to the public.

According to The Denver Post, the man was working as a medical missionary in eastern Congo, where a recent outbreak of Ebola had occurred – although no new Ebola cases have been reported in the area over the past 45 days.

The man returned to the U.S. a few days ago, and became very ill Sunday morning, after which he was brought to the hospital.

Connie Price, chief medical officer of Denver Health, said the patient's symptoms mimic a lot of common illnesses.

Denver Health officials said Sunday night that they don't believe the man has Ebola, based on test results.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said late Sunday that testing "is negative for Ebola."

The patient was in fair condition as of Sunday night.

Three members of the ambulance crew that picked up the patient had been held in isolation prior to the negative test results.

Officials told The Denver Post on Sunday that, as a precaution, they were also trying to locate and test a "significant other" who might have had contact with the patient.

