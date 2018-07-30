Cincinnati Zoo to host latest Fiona book launch

CINCINNATI (AP) - Fans of the Cincinnati Zoo's famed premature hippo can celebrate the latest book about Fiona at an ice cream party at the Hippo Cove where she lives.
"Fiona the Hippo" features artwork from illustrator Richard Cowdrey and tells the against-the-odds story of the hippo born nearly two months early in January 2017. She was 29 pounds (13 kilograms), a third the size of a typical full-term Nile hippo. People around the globe followed the efforts to help her overcome early issues to thrive, and she became a big hit with zoo visitors.
The Aug. 7 launch includes a drawing demonstration and book signing.
Published by Zonderkidz, children's division of Zondervan, it joins a half dozen Fiona books by various authors and illustrators that have sold tens of thousands so far.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It’s been one year since Lazuri Collins, 24, was killed in Covington. On Sunday her family held a celebration of life memorial to honor her life and help others in return.Full Story >
It’s been one year since Lazuri Collins, 24, was killed in Covington. On Sunday her family held a celebration of life memorial to honor her life and help others in return.Full Story >
Hundreds of athletes from across Ohio competed against each other this weekend in a baseball tournament that's one of a kind.Full Story >
Hundreds of athletes from across Ohio competed against each other this weekend in a baseball tournament that's one of a kind.Full Story >
Walton, Kentucky, mayor Gabe Brown thought he could bust a move better than teenager Tryp Ryder. So he challenged the teen to a Fortnite dance-off.Full Story >
Walton, Kentucky, mayor Gabe Brown thought he could bust a move better than teenager Tryp Ryder. So he challenged the teen to a Fortnite dance-off.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Kentucky State Police are asking the public to help find an inmate who escaped from jail Friday night.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are asking the public to help find an inmate who escaped from jail Friday night.Full Story >