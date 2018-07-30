Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggests she has at least 5 more years on the bench

Justice Ginsburg said on Sunday that she thinks she has at least five more years on the Supreme Court. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she hopes to stay on the Supreme Court for at least five more years.

Ginsburg is now 85. By her timeline, she would leave the bench no earlier than 90 years old.

"My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years," Ginsburg said.

She's already hired law clerks for at least two more terms.

Ginsburg made the comments Sunday in New York following a production of "The Originalist," a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.