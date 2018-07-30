Kentucky State Police getting fentanyl response kits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are being outfitted with kits to help protect them from coming in contact with dangerous drugs.
The fentanyl response kits include Tyvek suits, respirator masks, fentanyl protective gloves, safety glasses and a portable gear bag. Passport Health Plan provided $25,000 in grant funds to purchase the kits.
State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said troopers and officers come in contact with fentanyl frequently and can absorb it through their skin. Fentanyl can cause dangerous health effects. It is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.
The kits will be supplied to all sworn units.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It’s been one year since Lazuri Collins, 24, was killed in Covington. On Sunday her family held a celebration of life memorial to honor her life and help others in return.Full Story >
It’s been one year since Lazuri Collins, 24, was killed in Covington. On Sunday her family held a celebration of life memorial to honor her life and help others in return.Full Story >
Hundreds of athletes from across Ohio competed against each other this weekend in a baseball tournament that's one of a kind.Full Story >
Hundreds of athletes from across Ohio competed against each other this weekend in a baseball tournament that's one of a kind.Full Story >
Walton, Kentucky, mayor Gabe Brown thought he could bust a move better than teenager Tryp Ryder. So he challenged the teen to a Fortnite dance-off.Full Story >
Walton, Kentucky, mayor Gabe Brown thought he could bust a move better than teenager Tryp Ryder. So he challenged the teen to a Fortnite dance-off.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Kentucky State Police are asking the public to help find an inmate who escaped from jail Friday night.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are asking the public to help find an inmate who escaped from jail Friday night.Full Story >