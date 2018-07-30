Kentucky State Police getting fentanyl response kits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are being outfitted with kits to help protect them from coming in contact with dangerous drugs.

The fentanyl response kits include Tyvek suits, respirator masks, fentanyl protective gloves, safety glasses and a portable gear bag. Passport Health Plan provided $25,000 in grant funds to purchase the kits.

State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said troopers and officers come in contact with fentanyl frequently and can absorb it through their skin. Fentanyl can cause dangerous health effects. It is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

The kits will be supplied to all sworn units.

