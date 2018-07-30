Churchill hiring up to 200 workers for new gaming venue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Churchill Downs Inc. says it will hire up to 200 employees ahead of opening its new Louisville gaming facility.
The Derby City Gaming facility will feature 900 historical racing machines. The electronic gaming machines allow people to bet on races that have already taken place. The games typically show video of condensed horse races.
Churchill officials say construction of the $65 million entertainment venue is nearly complete. The grand opening is set for September.
They say job fairs for Derby City Gaming will take place on July 28 and July 31 at the Crowne Plaza Expo Center in Louisville.
Churchill officials say the facility is hiring both hourly and salaried employees in operations, marketing, finance, food and beverage, information technology, human resources, security and administration.
