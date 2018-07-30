Police: Semitrailer driver killed when truck overturns

TALLMADGE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Ohio say the driver of a semitrailer died after the vehicle overturned on Interstate 76.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Kenneth Ours was heading east on I-76 near Tallmadge when the truck travelled off the road and went down an embankment. Police say Ours tried to drive the vehicle back onto the road and it overturned.
The 55-year-old Akron man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he later died.
Authorities say the truck Ours was driving is owned by J. Rayl Transport, of Akron.
Police closed a portion of I-76 for several hours following the crash.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
