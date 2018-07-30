Police investigating Nazi graffiti on IN synagogue property - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CARMEL, IN (WISH/CNN) – Members of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla said they were heartbroken after someone spray-painted Nazi symbols on a brick wall on the synagogue's property over the weekend.

"I've met some of our congregants in the parking lot to just hug – to recognize how hard it is for some of them," said Corey Freedman, president of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla.

Freedman said the vandals caused up to $3,000 worth of damage.

He said the vandalism to the brick wall surrounding the synagogue’s dumpster went on for three hours – 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The act was caught on surveillance video and handed over to the Carmel Police Department.

"The Nazis weren't just after Jewish people – that in itself is horrific. And the fact that people want to continue to bring up that symbolism and demonstrate that symbolism in a way that is intended to be intimidating is awful and cannot be continued," Freedman said.

The synagogue covered the graffiti in a tarp ahead of rainy weather to preserve the evidence.

Freedman had a strong message for whoever vandalized the property.

"We want them to understand this is not acceptable. We want them to understand that we are working against these kinds of things,” Freedman said. “We’re disappointed that this occurred. We want them to grow and learn from this. Anybody that has a heart like this right now, needs to understand this is not the way life is."

Vice President Mike Pence, formerly the governor of Indiana, tweeted a denouncement of the vandalism and his support for the synagogue, writing: "These vile acts of anti-Semitism must end."

