Driver arrested in police chase, crash

A driver is under arrest in connection with a police chase and crash in Springfield Township.

Diazante Banks-Lewis, 38, of Mt. Airy, is accused of fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle on July 25.

He is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of failure to comply with police, receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain reasonable control.

Police tried to pull over a stolen Mazda 626 on West North Bend Rd. in Springfield Township about 9 p.m. July 24, according to a news release early Monday.

As officers attempted to stop the Mazda, it fled from police for a short period of time and eventually crashed on Winton Ridge near Kings Run roads.

Banks-Lewis immediately exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The Springfield Township Police Canine Unit located the suspect a short time later and took him into custody.

The case goes to a Hamilton County grand jury for possible indictment later this week.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.