Sub sandwiches recalled due to possible Listeria contamination - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sub sandwiches recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Listeria concerns prompted the recall of packaged sandwiches distributed in 11 states. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration) Listeria concerns prompted the recall of packaged sandwiches distributed in 11 states. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
The FDA announced the sandwich recall over the weekend. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration) The FDA announced the sandwich recall over the weekend. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

(WTXL) – Premo and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss submarine sandwiches, distributed in 11 states, are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.

Retail and food service stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia received the recalled packaged subs, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration news release said Saturday.

No one has reported becoming ill because of the products.

Lipari Foods is voluntarily recalling the sandwiches after its tests returned positive results for the potential contamination of Listeria.

Listeria, a bacterium, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

In healthy people, Listeria may cause short-term symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, high fever, nausea, severe headache and stiffness. Pregnant women who are infected can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Lipari Foods began shipping the now-recalled products on July 19, 2018, and identified them more specifically:

  • Premo Brand, Turkey & Swiss Sub, Lipari Product # 915537, 4/6 oz, sell by date: 08/06/18, lot # 17201807, UPC 612510001042
  • Fresh Grab, Turkey & Swiss Sub, Lipari Product # 251694, 18/6 oz, sell by date: 08/06/2018, lot # 17201807, UPC 612510001042

People should discard the recalled sandwiches or return them to the places of purchase for refunds.

Lipari Foods' customer service line at 800-729-3354 is open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2018 WTXL. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Sub sandwiches recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

    Sub sandwiches recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

    Monday, July 30 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-07-30 07:59:34 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 4:11 AM EDT2018-07-30 08:11:00 GMT
    Listeria concerns prompted the recall of packaged sandwiches distributed in 11 states. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)Listeria concerns prompted the recall of packaged sandwiches distributed in 11 states. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

    Listeria concerns prompted the recall of packaged sandwiches distributed in 11 states.

    Full Story >

    Listeria concerns prompted the recall of packaged sandwiches distributed in 11 states.

    Full Story >

  • AP-NORC Poll: Latinos health care communication woes

    AP-NORC Poll: Latinos health care communication woes

    Friday, July 27 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-07-27 06:22:50 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:56:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, file). FILE - In this file photo taken Nov. 22, 2014, Blue Bridge Benefits LLC agent Patricia Sarabia, right, and Adolfo Briceno, left, with Spanish Speaking LLC, help a potential customer with Blue Cross Blue Shield at a kiosk ...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, file). FILE - In this file photo taken Nov. 22, 2014, Blue Bridge Benefits LLC agent Patricia Sarabia, right, and Adolfo Briceno, left, with Spanish Speaking LLC, help a potential customer with Blue Cross Blue Shield at a kiosk ...
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or...Full Story >
    A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.Full Story >

  • Trump's top Medicare official slams 'Medicare for All'

    Trump's top Medicare official slams 'Medicare for All'

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-07-25 20:52:59 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:55:58 GMT
    The Trump administration's Medicare chief is slamming "Medicare for All," the proposal from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for a national health care plan that would cover all Americans.Full Story >
    The Trump administration's Medicare chief is slamming "Medicare for All," the proposal from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for a national health care plan that would cover all Americans.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly