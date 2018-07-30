Sub sandwiches recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The FDA announced the sandwich recall over the weekend. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

(WTXL) – Premo and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss submarine sandwiches, distributed in 11 states, are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.

Retail and food service stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia received the recalled packaged subs, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration news release said Saturday.

No one has reported becoming ill because of the products.

Lipari Foods is voluntarily recalling the sandwiches after its tests returned positive results for the potential contamination of Listeria.

Listeria, a bacterium, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

In healthy people, Listeria may cause short-term symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, high fever, nausea, severe headache and stiffness. Pregnant women who are infected can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Lipari Foods began shipping the now-recalled products on July 19, 2018, and identified them more specifically:

Premo Brand, Turkey & Swiss Sub, Lipari Product # 915537, 4/6 oz, sell by date: 08/06/18, lot # 17201807, UPC 612510001042

Fresh Grab, Turkey & Swiss Sub, Lipari Product # 251694, 18/6 oz, sell by date: 08/06/2018, lot # 17201807, UPC 612510001042

People should discard the recalled sandwiches or return them to the places of purchase for refunds.

Lipari Foods' customer service line at 800-729-3354 is open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

