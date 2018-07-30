Jurors to continue hearing serial killer's confession as he prepares to take stand

Esme Kenney was Kirkland's final victim. He raped and strangled her to death in March 2009. (Photo: Provided)

Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland will continue listening Monday to a recording of his police confession and he could take the stand in his own defense.

In all, Kirkland, 49, killed five women and girls and burned their bodies.

He was convicted of killing Leona Douglas, his uncle's girlfriend in 1989 and served a 16-year prison term.

After his 2003 release, Kirkland killed four more females - two young teenagers and two women - before he was caught a short distance away from his final victim,Esme Kenney, 13, at the Winton Road reservoir in March 2009.

The other victims are Casonya Crawford, 14, Mary Jo Newton, 45 and Kimya Rolison, 25.

Jurors on Friday heard Kirkland describe to Cincinnati police how he encountered Esme at the Winton Road reservoir the afternoon of March 7, 2009.

The seventh-grader ran into him and knocked his beer out of his hand, and he kicked and punched her, he told Detective Keith Witherell.

Esme, who was out for her first solo jog around the reservoir, fled from him as he chased after her.

She tripped on a small fence and kept apologizing to Kirkland, who repeatedly kicked and beat her.

He would go on to brutally rape and murder her, ignoring her pleas to let her go. He strangled her to death with his bare hands and then a rag and then set her lower body on fire.

Jurors on Friday also heard the moment Witherell told Kirkland police had found Esme dead and her missing items, including her watch and iPod.

Kirkland is back in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court for sentencing in the deaths of Casonya and Esme after the Ohio Supreme Court overturned his death sentence in 2010 due to statements Deters made during closing arguments.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters seeking the death penalty again.

Kirkland's lawyers are asking for a life prison term without possibility of parole.

They plan to argue he was physically and mentally abused as a child resulting in post-traumatic stress disorder and he repeatedly tried to get treatment.

