Local and state authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and crash in Highland County overnight.

A driver was found shot and seriously wounded inside a crashed vehicle on Wise Road in Lynchburg about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Highland County Sheriff's Office.

A medical helicopter was called to respond, but then paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, a dispatcher said.

His name and age were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made, according to the dispatcher.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office is investigating, along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

