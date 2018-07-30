Capital Gazette shooting suspect has his first court hearing Monday

The suspect in the shooting deaths of five Capital Gazette employees is expected to make his initial court appearance to face murder charges Monday. (Source: Capital Gazette via CNN)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (CNN) – The man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper last month is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

On July 20, a grand jury indicted 38-year-old shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos on 23 charges, including five counts of murder.

Over the weekend in Annapolis, MD, memorial flags were presented to family members of some of the victims at a benefit concert.

Among the relatives were two daughters of Wendi Winters, a Capital Gazette editor and community reporter killed in the shooting.

"She would have been here probably covering this event for The Capital," said Winters Geimer, Wendi Winters' daughter. "But instead, my sister and I are here to receive a flag on her behalf. So, I thank you for remembering her today."

Winters and four other Capital Gazette employees were killed on June 28, and two other people were injured, when the suspect allegedly shattered the glass door of their newsroom with a shotgun and opened fire on the people inside.

Ramos hasn't yet entered a plea; Monday's hearing will be the first time he's expected to appear in court to face the charges listed in the indictment.

According to The Capital itself, Ramos might not show up at the hearing; an attorney could represent Ramos while he remains in jail. Ramos could also appear in court by video.

A column in The Capital highlighted Ramos in 2011, after he pleaded guilty to harassing a woman.

Ramos would later sue for defamation in 2012. A judge threw that case out, and the ruling was upheld on appeal in 2015.

