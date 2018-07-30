Capital Gazette shooting suspect pleads not guilty - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

ANNAPOLIS, MD (CNN) – The man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper last month has pleaded not guilty.

On July 20, a grand jury indicted 38-year-old shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos on 23 charges, including five counts of murder.

He was expected to make his first court appearance Monday, but that scheduled hearing was canceled after he didn't show. He still filed a plea of not guilty to the charges against him.

Public defenders will represent Ramos in his trial.

Over the weekend in Annapolis, MD, memorial flags were presented to family members of some of the victims at a benefit concert.

Among the relatives were two daughters of Wendi Winters, a Capital Gazette editor and community reporter killed in the shooting.

"She would have been here probably covering this event for The Capital," said Winters Geimer, Wendi Winters' daughter. "But instead, my sister and I are here to receive a flag on her behalf. So, I thank you for remembering her today."

Winters and four other Capital Gazette employees were killed on June 28, and two other people were injured, when the suspect allegedly shattered the glass door of their newsroom with a shotgun and opened fire on the people inside.

A column in The Capital highlighted Ramos in 2011, after he pleaded guilty to harassing a woman.

Ramos would later sue for defamation in 2012. A judge threw that case out, and the ruling was upheld on appeal in 2015.

Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

