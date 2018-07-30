Ohio governor spares record number of death row inmates

Former WWE star Brian Lawler, also known as Brian Christopher, is in critical condition at a local hospital.Full Story >
Listeria concerns prompted the recall of packaged sandwiches distributed in 11 states.Full Story >
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating alongside the New Orleans Police Department are investigating two burned bodies found in a wooded area in Algiers.Full Story >
A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel. TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.Full Story >
