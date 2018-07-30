Ohio governor spares record number of death row inmates - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio governor spares record number of death row inmates

Gov. John Kasich (Associated Press/file) Gov. John Kasich (Associated Press/file)
Raymond Tibbetts (Photo: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction) Raymond Tibbetts (Photo: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
COLUMBUS, OH (AP/FOX19) -

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has finished dealing with executions for the remainder of his time in office following a modern-era record of death penalty commutations.

The Republican governor spared seven men from execution during his two terms in office, including the commutation of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts earlier this month. A juror came forward and said information about the extent of Tibbetts' childhood abuse was not properly presented at his trial. 

Tibbetts, now 61, stabbed a man, Fred Hicks, 67, to death at Hicks' Over-the-Rhine home in 1997 and also killed his wife. Hicks had hired Tibbetts' as a caretaker and allowed the couple to live with him.

Kasich did allow 15 executions to proceed, including the July 18 execution of Robert Van Hook for a fatal 1985 stabbing. Van Hook,  58, of Sharonville, was put to death for the gruesome stabbing and strangling of David Self, 25, in 1985, in Self's Hyde Park residence after two men in a gay bar Downtown.

Vicious killer put to death: 'I'm no good'

Democratic Gov. Richard Celeste commuted eight death sentences just days before leaving office in 1991, but none of those inmates' executions was imminent.

Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says the governor appreciates the gravity of clemency authority and carefully considers cases "to make decisions that further justice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

