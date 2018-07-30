Rumpke driver hit, critically hurt in Middletown

A Rumpke driver was hit by a passing motorist and critically hurt Monday morning, a Rumpke spokeswoman said.

Care Flight airlifted the driver to Miami Valley Medical Center shortly after he was hit while he was out servicing customers on Central Avenue near Marshall Road just before 7:30 a.m., said Rumpke spokeswoman, Molly Yeager.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, his friends, his co-workers during this difficult situation," Yeager said. "The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Rumke are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened here today.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and was taken to Atrium Medical Center, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon Post.

Unfortunately, Yeager said, this is not an isolated incident.

She said the state of Ohio just passed a "Slow Down to Get Around" law last Monday that makes it mandatory for passing motorists to move over and reduce speed as they travel around waste collection trucks with flashing lights similar to first responder vehicles.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.