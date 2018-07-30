Mt Healthy police search for woman who 'trashed' park gazebo

Mt. Healthy police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman they say "trashed" a park gazebo.

Police released several photos Monday showing the mess left Thursday at Mt. Healthy City Park on Hill Street.

Police said trash was dumped all over the gazebo and it appears a waste can was placed over a grill, causing the top of the can to melt. The incident occurred between noon and 9 p.m.

The gazebo was not reserved, nor was a permit obtained for the grill, records show.

Police said the woman they are looking for was the party coordinator.

Her vehicle is described as a red 2005 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Healthy Police: 513-728-3182.

