Teen injured after makeshift bomb explodes in her hands

VANCOUVER, WA (KOIN/CNN) -- A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured over the weekend when a small plastic bottle she picked up exploded.

Renee Noel and Gloria Rubio, two people who live nearby, got to her before police arrived on the scene.

Noel called 911, while Rubio rushed to the girl’s side.

"I crossed the street over to her. That's when I saw the plastic in her hands. She was dripping blood all over the place,’ Rubio said.

"She was in distress. She was really, really bad. I was just trying to calm her."

The teen -- identified by her mother Ashli Fortner as Kristienna -- was walking her dog when someone in an SUV threw a plastic bottle on the ground and drove off.

The girl went to pick up the bottle to throw it away, but it exploded in her hands before she could.

When the bottle exploded, it turned into shrapnel,” Fortner said. “It went into her arm and her hands. They had to remove it. She had to have stitches into her left arm.”

Police and arson investigators are looking at the evidence.

Kristienna is recuperating at home

Fortner said her daughter will be OK, but said it could've been a lot worse.

"Karma always comes around," she said.

