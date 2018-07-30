For Big Mac's 50th anniversary, McDonald's is giving away free burgers

According to McDonald’s, 14,000 restaurants in the U.S. will participate in the Big Mac promotion. (Source: AP Photo/Diether Endlicher)

(RNN) – Believe it or not, MacCoin is not a cryptocurrency.

The Big Mac turns 50 this year, and McDonald’s is celebrating by creating what it calls a “global currency” that will come with, and then later redeem, Big Mac burgers.

McDonald’s is minting more than 6.2 million of the coins across 50 countries. There will be five different designs, in seven different languages, for the five decades of the Big Mac.

Beginning Aug. 2 and running through the end of the year, customers can get a MacCoin with a Big Mac, and starting the next day they will be able to use the coin for another, free Big Mac.

“The Big Mac has traversed the globe and is enjoyed in cities from Shanghai to Chicago, providing delicious, feel good moments to people all over the world,” said McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook in a release. “So we wanted a global celebration as unique as the burger itself.”

According to McDonald’s, 14,000 restaurants in the U.S. will participate in the promotion.

